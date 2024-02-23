Delhi HORROR! Class 8 Student Beaten To Death In New Usmanpur; Blood Found Smeared On Road

A class 8th student was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people in New Usmanpur area of Delhi on Friday, the police said.

Delhi News: In a horrifying incident, a schoolboy died of injuries after he was viciously beaten by a group of unidentified assailants in New Usmanpur area of Delhi on Friday. According to the police, the victim, a Class 8 student at a private school, was found lying drenched in his own blood, with critical injuries on his head, face, and left hand.

A senior official said that the deceased boy’s blood was found smeared at several places along the road, indicating that the attackers had dragged him.

“The incident took place in Sant Ravidas Gali of Brahmpuri around 2.15 pm and police received information about it at 4.04 pm from JPC hospital,” police said, adding that the victim was a resident of Brahmpuri and studied at a private school.

Citing preliminary investigations, police said the boy was apparently involved in an altercation with some boy after school hours which motivated the assault on him. “The claim is being verified,” they said.

“The boy was found with injuries on head, face and left hand. Blood spots were found at several places on the road,” said an official, adding that the injured boy was rushed to JPC hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A case of murder is being registered and CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the attackers, the officer added.

Gurugram student attacked by gang of boys outside school

In a similar incident, earlier this month, a class 11 student was viciously assaulted by a group of as many as 20 boys outside the gate of a private school in Sushant Lok area of Haryana’s Gurugram. Police said the attackers had first attempted to kidnap the victim.

As per the police, the assault, which was captured on CCTV cameras installed outside the school gate, showed the assailants arriving in five cars and trying to apparently abduct the victim. The boy received grievous injuries all over his body, including both his eyes and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment, they said.

An official said the victim’s father, Amit Dahiya, a resident of Krishna colony in Gurugram, received a call in the afternoon from the school, informing him that his son had been admitted to Umkal hospital after a physical assault.

“When I reached the hospital, I found that my son was in a very bad state,” Dahiya said in his complaint, according to police.

Dahiya said that his son told him that three of schoolmates and 17 others lay in wait outside the school gate, and jumped him as soon as he stepped outside.

The victim, police said, received multiple injuries on his body including in his eyes and is being treated at a private hospital.

Dahiya had told the police the attackers wanted to kill his son.

“They came in five vehicles and surrounded him with the aim of forcing him inside one of the cars. The accused also hid the cars’ number plates by putting stickers on them. The school staff has corroborated what happened and the entire incident is captured in CCTV,” Dahiya said in his complaint, said the police.

