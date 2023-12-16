Home

News

Delhi HORROR: Friendly Drink, Knives, And A Personal Grudge Lead To Murder Of 17-Year-Old

Delhi HORROR: Friendly Drink, Knives, And A Personal Grudge Lead To Murder Of 17-Year-Old

A 17-year-old boy was murdered by six of his friends in Delhi, police said. His body was found at a park in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Friday.

Delhi HORROR: Friendly Drink, Knives, And A Personal Grudge Lead To Murder Of 17-Year-Old

New Delhi: A shocking incident has emerged from the national capital in which a 17-year-old boy was mercilessly murdered by six of his friends. The accused boys attacked the victim with knives and bricks, police said. The body of the 17-year-old was found in a park in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Friday. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Choudhary, the deceased identified as Vivek had knife wounds on the face, neck, chest, and stomach. “A PCR call was received around 7.30 am on Friday regarding the body spotted in Satpula Park. Police reached the spot near Khirki village and found the body carrying injury marks on the stomach, chest, neck, and face. The victim was identified as Vivek, a resident of Indra Camp, Begumpur,” Choudhary said.

Trending Now

How School Kids Planted Murder Of Their Friend

One of the accused boys called Vivek for a drink after he got drunk. the accused boy took him to nearby Satpula Park. Five of the accused were waiting for Vivek in the park. When one of the accused brought him, all of them attacked him with two knives and bricks.

You may like to read

The police arrested three of the minors and started questioning them.

During interrogation, the accused minors revealed that the plan had been orchestrated by one of them. They further disclosed that one of the accused boys held a grudge against Vivek. A few months ago, Vivek thrashed one of the accused in a fight and since then he has been holding a grudge against him.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.