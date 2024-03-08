Home

Killed Hours Before Wedding: Father Stabs Gym Trainer Son 15 Times In Delhi

Delhi Shocker: A 29-year-old gym trainer was allegedly stabbed 15 times in his face at his South Delhi home, hours before his wedding.

New Delhi: A shocking and horrific incident of brutal murder has come to light in the national capital where a 29-year-old man was allegedly stabbed 15 times in face and chest on Wednesday at his home in South Delhi, hours before his wedding. The police have revealed shocking details about the killer. They stated that Gaurav was allegedly killed by his father, Ranglal, who was arrested in Jaipur on Friday. Ranglal was untraceable soon after the incident, prompting cops to initiate a manhunt that led to his arrest in Jaipur.

Three Others Involved In The Murder

Police stated that three other accused are on the run and a manhunt has been launched to nab them.

How It Happened?

After receiving the distress call about the murder, Police reached Gaurav’s house. Upon reaching the scene, cops found a lot blood on the floor. The victim has been attacked with knife and was rushed to a hospital by his family members.

During the probe, cops found that the victim’s body was dragged in a bid to hide it.

Forced Marriage or Another Angle?

The 29-year-old’s wedding was an arrange marriage and was scheduled for Thursday. Police suspect that Gaurav wanted to marry another girl but agreed to the marriage under family pressure. He also had arguments with his father on this issue.

According to senior police official, Ankit Chauhan, Ranglal fled the scene with jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh and Rs 15 lakh cash. Cops suspects both father and son had a heated argument during which Gaurav slapped Ranglal. Furious over his son’s misbehaviour, Rangla, along with his three accomplices, stabbed Gaurav to death and fled the house with the cash and the jewellery.

However, the exact reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

Police are probing the case from all angles and the investigation is underway.

