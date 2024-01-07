Delhi Horror: Minor Girl Gang-Raped By Tea Seller, 3 Minors; Victim Lured By Woman

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by a man and three minor boys in Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar.

Delhi Horror: Minor Girl Gang-Raped By Tea Seller, 3 Minors; Victim Lured By Woman

New Delhi: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by a man and three boys after a woman lured her to a secluded spot in Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar, police said on Sunday. All five accused, including the three minors, have been detained, they added.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.