Delhi Horror: Minor Girl Gang-Raped By Tea Seller, 3 Minors; Victim Lured By Woman
A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by a man and three minor boys in Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar.
New Delhi: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by a man and three boys after a woman lured her to a secluded spot in Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar, police said on Sunday. All five accused, including the three minors, have been detained, they added.
