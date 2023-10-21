Home

Delhi Horror: Swiss Woman’s Body With Tied Hands, Legs Found Near MCD School, 1 Arrested

A body of a Swiss woman in her 30s, with limbs tied with a chain, was found dumped near a school in West Delhi on Friday.

Swiss Woman's Body With Tied Hands, Legs Found Near MCD School, 1 Arrested. | Photo: ANI

New Delhi: A shocking incident has emerged from the national capital, in which the body of a Swiss woman was found in Tilak Nagar area on Friday. The body was discovered with her hands and legs tied with metal chains near the wall of an MCD school in the area.

Passersby first noticed the body and promptly informed the police, who, along with a forensic team, rushed to the scene. Based on technical and manual intelligence, the police have arrested a man identified as Gurpreet. A police team is currently questioning Gurpreet to ascertain the circumstances related to the crime.

Delhi | The body of a woman was found lying near the wall of an MCD school located in Tilak Nagar. On the basis of initial facts, a case has been registered under section 302/201 of IPC. Several teams are working to identify the victim and the perpetrators. Investigation… pic.twitter.com/GuMEf2Xm2y — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2023



According to West Delhi DCP, the deceased was a Swiss national from Zurich and multiple teams are working to identify the victim and the accused persons involved in the heinous murder.

“One accused named Gurpreet has been nabbed based on technical and manual intelligence. He is being questioned regarding the identity of the deceased and to find out the circumstances linked with the crime. The deceased woman is a Swiss national from Zurich,” DCP

Reacting on the incident, Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal stated that she has sought a reply from the police regarding the case. She took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “A heart-wrenching case has come to light where a dead body of a girl was found with her hands and feet tied near a school in Tilak Nagar area.” “We have issued a notice to the police and sought their reply,” she said.

तिलक नगर इलाक़े में एक स्कूल के पास एक लड़की का हाथ और पैर बंधा शव प्राप्त होने का दिल दहला देने वाला मामला सामने आया है। हमने पुलिस को नोटिस जारी कर जवाब तलब किया है! — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 20, 2023



Police are also checking the CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused persons.

A case under section 302/201 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Further details are underway.

