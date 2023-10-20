Delhi HORROR: Two Bangladeshi Gay Students Assaulted, Sodomised By 5 Men; Juvenile Among 4 Arrested

Home

Two Bangladeshi gay students were beaten up and sodomised by a gang of five men in Shakarpur area of Delhi. Police said four of the accused have been arrested.

New Delhi: Two Bangladeshi gay students were allegedly beaten up and sodomised by at least five men in Shakarpur area of Delhi, police said on Thursday, adding that four of the accused, including a juvenile, have been arrested in case while the cops are searching for main accused who is on the run.

Giving details, police said the shocking incident took place on the intervening night of October 17 and 18 when the two Bangladeshi nationals, one a student of Delhi University (DU) and his friend who had recently arrived in Delhi–had gone to see Ramlila in Shakarpur.

An official said that the Bangladeshi DU student had befriended one of the accused, Abhishek, on a gay dating app, a few days. “Upon returning from the Ramlila event, one of the victims met Abhishek, who was accompanied by two of his friends, and the accused offered to have sexual relations with the two Bangladeshi friends,” the official said.

While the DU student declined Abhishek’s offer, his friend agreed and all five men went to a park in the area where Abhishek was joined by two more of his friends who tried to force themselves on the Bangladeshi nationals, police said.

“When both the victims refused, Abhishek and his four friends beat them up and sodomised them,” a police officer said, adding that the two victims went back to their home and informed their friend about the assault.

A PCR call was received about the incident at 1 am on October 18 and subsequently, an FIR under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 377 (unnatural offences) of the IPC was also registered, they said.

“Seeing the sensitivity of the matter as two foreign nationals were the victims in the case, a strong team of 20 police personnel was constituted, which started their work from the night itself,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Achin Garg told news agency PTI.

He said both victims are members of the LGBTIQA+ community.

At least 50 CCTV cameras in nearby areas were scanned and human intelligence was developed about the presence of LGBTIQA+ community members in the area.

“Within 12 hours, our team managed to crack the case and nabbed three of the accused Devashish Verma (20), Surjeet (21), and Aryan alias Golu (20). A juvenile was also apprehended,” Garg added.

The teams were working to arrest Abhishek, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

