New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old woman was severely injured after being stabbed multiple times by a neighbour outside her residence in Delhi's Rohini area. The horrific incident has been captured by a CCTV camera installed nearby. As per latest updates the accused has been arrested by police.

The victim is critical and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. Family members of the woman alleged that she was attacked by their neighbour against whom she had filed a complaint in the past.

On the other hand, the police stated that the accused, who has been identified as Naresh alias Raju, has been taken into custody. A case has been filed at the Shahbad Dairy police station against him. However, police said that the motive behind the attack is yet to be confirmed. Police are also verifying the family's allegation about the incident.

58-yr-old man arrested for attacking neighbour following a verbal spat in Rohini's sector 11 area. Yesterday, the suspect called the woman to come and talk and then stabbed her multiple times. The woman is admitted to Safdarjung hospital & is critical: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/YZkyA4Qfoq — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2021

As per updates from the police, the incident took place around 8.30 PM on Thursday in the Sector-11 neighbourhood in north-west Delhi’s Rohini area.

A CCTV camera installed in nearby area has captured the incident and showed that the attacker cornering the woman between two parked cars and stabbing her multiple times. As the attacker kept attacking the woman, a man passing by is seen stopping for a moment and then walking away.

The horrific incident comes days after a 19-year-old man was stabbed to death by four men in Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar locality. That incident, too, was captured on a CCTV camera.