Delhi Horror: Woman Dragged For Kilometres In Sultanpuri Area By Car On New Year Morning, Dies

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal expressed shock over the incident and issued a notice to the Delhi Police.

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a woman was killed on New Year’s morning after she was dragged by a speeding car from Delhi’s Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. According to the news agency ANI, the naked body of a woman was found in Kanjhawala area. The woman was on her scooter when a Maruti Suzuki Baleno hit her two-wheeler in the early hours on Sunday.

All five occupants of the car have been apprehended.

“Police apprehended the accused on the basis of the registered car number. During probe, the accused said that their car met with an accident with the victim’s scooty but they were unaware that she was dragged along with their car for several kms,” Harendra K Singh DCP Outer Delhi said.

“It is not true that the victim was sexually assaulted. It is being wrongly circulated on social media. We will take action against those responsible for spreading such news,” he added.

दिल्ली की सड़कों पर एक लड़की को नशे में धुत लड़कों ने अपनी गाड़ी से कई किलोमीटर तक घसीटा। उसका शव नग्न अवस्था में सड़क पर मिला। ये बेहद भयानक मामला है। दिल्ली पुलिस को हाज़िरी समन जारी कर रहे हैं। क्या सुरक्षा व्यवस्था थी न्यू ईयर के मौक़े पे ? pic.twitter.com/ai7XzuTOZg — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 1, 2023

“The naked body of a girl was found in Delhi’s Kanjhawala, it is being told that some boys in an inebriated state hit her scooter with a car and dragged her for several kilometres. This matter is very dangerous, I am issuing an appearance summons to Delhi Police. The whole truth should come out,” Maliwal tweeted.

According to the reports, after the Baleno hit the woman’s scooter, the accused did not stop the car while the woman’s clothes got entangled in the car and she got dragged for a few kilometres during which she died.