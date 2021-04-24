New Delhi: Amid the reports of several hospitals gasping for adequate oxygen supply across the country, Dr SCL Gupta, MD, Batra Hospital, Delhi on Saturday broke down as he speaks about oxygen crisis to news agency ANI. “We are requesting people to take their patients wherever O2 is available. We understand patient is someone’s mother, father.. if I lose someone close, I’d naturally feel bad,” Dr Gupta said. Also Read - If Anyone Obstructs Supply, Will Hang Them: Delhi High Court Amid Acute Oxygen Shortage

The national capital has been witnessing an unprecedented spike in the COVID cases. Conditions are not very encouraging in the smaller medical facilities of the National Capital Territory where the oxygen shortage crisis has turned nighmarish. Also Read - Delhi’s Batra Hospital With 350 COVID Patients Receives Oxygen Supply After SOS, Says Had to Plead For 12 Hours

Earlier, Dr Sunil Saggar, CEO of Shanti Mukand Hospital in New Delhi, have also raised this concern. “We as doctors, as a hospital, we are supposed to give them life. If we cannot give them even oxygen…what is the situation…patient will die…” Dr Sunil Saggar, CEO of Shanti Mukand Hospital in New Delhi, told ANI. “…We’re hardly left with any oxygen. Whatever cylinders are there, we are trying to put them on ICU beds,” he said.

About 20 Covid patients died on Friday night at Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi due to low supply of oxygen. The hospital has appealed to the authority in the national capital to arrange oxygen at the earliest.

According to the hospital, “A supply of 3.5 metric tonnes of oxygen was supposed to reach by 5 p.m. yesterday. But it reached around midnight. By then, 20 patients had died.” MD of Dr D.K. Baluja tweeted on Saturday morning, “Jaipur Golden Hospital still waiting for oxygen. As many as 215 Covid patients are dependent on the hospital. Get supply ASAP. Please help, we are desperate.” Earlier, around 25 Covid-19 patients had died in the period of 24 hours in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH). It had raised an alarm for immediate need of oxygen supply on Thursday evening as over 140 critical patients admitted in the hospitals were on ventilators and on oxygen support.