New Delhi: As many as 80 medical staff and a doctor at Saroj Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last month, according to a report by NDTV. Dr AK Rawat, aged 58 years, a surgeon who had received the jab, succumbed to the dreaded virus on Saturday. “Around 80 medical staff have tested positive between April and May. Dr AK Rawat was my junior, a surgeon… he succumbed to Covid yesterday,” the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr PK Bhardwaj told NDTV. Also Read - Rahul Vohra Dies of Covid-19 Hours After Seeking Help For 'Better Treatment So That He Can Survive'

“He (Dr Rawat) was brave enough, he was fighting. He said ‘I shall feel alright, I am vaccinated’,” said Dr Bhardwaj while recounting his last exchange with the surgeon. Also Read - Rajasthan Royals Pacer Chetan Sakariya's Father Passes Away Due to COVID-19

The grim development comes at a time when the city hospitals are overwhelmed due to surge in coronavirus cases and an increased patient count. The private hospital last month had moved the Delhi High Court seeking directions for immediate supply of oxygen, a critical component in the treatment of critically ill Covid patients, as it had exhausted its stock. Also Read - India Records 4,03,738 New Covid-19 Cases, 4,092 Deaths in 24 Hours | Key Points

“Situation has slightly improved but there is always anxiety as to when we will get the next stock of oxygen,” said the Chief Medical Officer.

Earlier in the day, announcing a lockdown extension, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said although COVID-19 cases and positivity rate have come down over the last few days, any complacency would squander the gains achieved so far in the current wave of the pandemic.