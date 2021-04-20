New Delhi: With two of Delhi’s top hospitals — Max Hospital and Ganga Ram — having said that their oxygen supplies will last for just a few hours, as per a report by NDTV, the COVID-19 crisis in Delhi seems to only worsen by the day. The national capital struggles to contain a spiralling COVID-19 caseload that reached 32,000 in a span of 24 hours last evening. Also Read - BJP Youth Wing Releases List of COVID-19 Helpline Numbers For Worst-hit States

Amid complaints of oxygen scarcity in hospitals throughout the nation because of the large spike in coronavirus circumstances, doctors from one of Delhi's biggest hospitals, Sir Ganga Ram told NDTV that they solely have about eight hours of oxygen left for coronavirus patients.

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. I again urge centre to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi. Some hospitals are left with just a few hours of oxygen.

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 20, 2021

“Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen,” said CM Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet on Tuesday. I again urge centre to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi, he wrote on Twitter.