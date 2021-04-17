New Delhi: Warning hospitals giving wrong information or turning away COVID-19 patients despite beds being available, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that such facilities will face action. Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister of the Delhi government for COVID management, said no patient should be denied treatment. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reviewed the COVID-19 situation along with Sisodia, Health minister Satyendar Jain and top officials. Also Read - Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah Closed Till April 30 Amid Covid Surge

"Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal reviewed the Covid Management System. Hospitals turning away patients despite availability of beds or giving wrong information about beds will face action. No patient should be denied treatment," Sisodia tweeted after the meeting.

“Met all HODs of GTB Hospital along with @SatyendarJain to resolve the shortcomings we found yesterday during our visit. Have directed the officials to ramp up medical facilities and to improve communication with attendants of patients,” Sisodia said in another tweet.

Delhi government is ramping up availability of beds for COVID-19 patients and recently urged the Centre to do so at hospitals run by it in the national capital.

(With inputs from PTI)