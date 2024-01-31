Delhi IGI Airport Issues Travel Advisory Amid Dense Fog, Poor Visibility; More Than 50 Flights Delayed

Home

Delhi has been experiencing extreme cold and dense fog which has hit flight operations. Delhi's IGI Airport has issued a travel advisory for passengers as more than 50 flights have been delayed.

New Delhi: The whole of North India has been experiencing bone-chilling winters for the past one month and the cold wave conditions do not seem to bow down, any time soon. Every day, the maximum and minimum temperatures are plunging further and they are accompanied with dense fog, causing poor or no visibility. This in turn, has hit rail and flight operations. With dense fog in the early morning, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has issued a travel advisory for all the passengers. According to the airport officials, more than 50 flights have been delayed.

