New Delhi: Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Wednesday announced that all private and commercial vehicles would drive through the Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) area to pick up the passengers from today (August 17). The MLCP will be used instead of the Lane-3 parking at Terminal 3. According to a Hindustan report, the move is aimed at decongesting Lane 3 and the forecourt area outside the terminal.Also Read - Uber Charges Noida Resident Rs 3,000 From Delhi Airport to Home, He Shares Ordeal on Twitter

With this announcement, the passengers can either enter Lane 3 outside the terminal or opt for the MLCP area. The DIAL further informed that only pick-ups from the MLCP will be permitted in a few days. The new pick-up facility from MLCP was made operational from Wednesday. Also Read - Noida Man Charged Rs 3000 For Uber Ride From Delhi Airport To Home On A Sunny Day

“At present, private and some commercial vehicles wait in Lane 3 of Terminal 3 forecourt to pick up arriving passengers. The decision to shift cars from here to the MLCP area has been taken to enhance passenger experience for arriving passengers at the forecourt area of T3. DIAL has put up adequate signage across the terminal building and approach roads about the new traffic movement initiative,” a Hindustan Times report reported quoting DIAL spokesperson. Also Read - Digitise Air Travel: How Contact-Less Check-In Will Work At Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport

DIAL has also made the first 15 minutes of parking of all private vehicles at the MLCP free for pick-up and exit from the MLCP parking area. After this, applicable parking charges will apply.

“However, commercial vehicles will be charged as per the applicable parking rates in Lane 3. Passengers and their family members reaching the airport will be guided through signage and barriers at the entry to Lane 3 for hassle-free parking and wait. DIAL will deploy Raxa Guards, who will help direct these vehicles to reach the MLCP. Additionally, passengers can also get updates through Delhi airport’s social media handle,” the spokesperson added.