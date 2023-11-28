Home

Delhi Weather Forecast: Light Rain Expected Today; Check IMD Prediction For Next 7 Days

Delhi Weather Forecast: Light Rain Expected Today; Check IMD Prediction For Next 7 Days

Delhi witnessed light showers on Monday evening which brought down the temperature and the AQI. According to IMD, light rains are expected today; check weather prediction for the coming week.

IMD Weather Forecast For Delhi

New Delhi: Winters are here and the temperature has started going down; speaking of New Delhi, the mornings and nights are getting colder but the locals are also dealing with the increased pollution and high air quality index (AQI). Those struggling with pollution have felt great relief as the national capital witnessed light showers on Monday, November 27, 2023. Many parts of Jhajjar, Haryana witnessed water logging after light rain lashed parts of Haryana on Monday evening; Light rain also lashed several parts of the Delhi-NCR. Now the India Meterological Department (IMD) forecasts more showers for Delhi-NCR; check Delhi’s weather forecast for the coming seven days..

IMD Delhi Weather Forecast For Today

According to the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi, Light intensity rain/drizzle would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of NCR ( Ballabhgarh) Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Bijnaur, Chandpur, Amroha, Moradabad, Sambhal, Billari, Chandausi, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Iglas, Raya, Mathura (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Alwar, Nagar, Laxmangarh, Rajgarh, Nadbai, Mahawa, Mahandipur Balaji (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours. This update was posted at 6:10 AM in the morning. Accordng to the official website of IMD, Delhi to have a partly cloudy sky with very light rain or drizzling; the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be 25 and 12 degrees respectively.

Delhi Weather Forecast For Coming Week

Speaking of the coming week, take a look at the weather and maximum-minimum temperatures for the days to follow..

November 29, 2023: Partly cloudy sky with shallow to moderate fog in the morning; no rains expected. The maximum temperature is expected to be 25 degrees and the minimum should be 11 degrees. November 30, 2023: Partly cloudy sky with shallow to moderate fog in the morning; no rains expected. The maximum temperature is expected to be 25 degrees and the minimum should be 12 degrees. December 1, 2023: Partly cloudy sky with shallow to moderate fog in the morning; no rains expected. The maximum temperature is expected to be 25 degrees and the minimum should be 12 degrees. December 2, 2023: Mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the morning; no rains expected. The maximum temperature is expected to be 24 degrees and the minimum should be 11 degrees. December 3, 2023: Mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the morning; no rains expected. The maximum temperature is expected to be 24 degrees and the minimum should be 11 degrees.

IMD’s Previous Weather Prediction For Delhi

For Monday, November 27, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted light to moderate-intensity rain and gusty winds over most places in Delhi and its adjoining areas during the next two hours. Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 30-50 km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places in Delhi, the IMD said.

This includes areas like Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, India Gate, Palam, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, Vasant Vihar, RK Puram, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Kalkaji, Mehrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Aya Nagar, Deramandi), NCR (Bahadurgarh, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh), Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Matanhail, Jhajjar, Farukh Nagar, Kosali (Haryana), it added.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)