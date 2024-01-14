Delhi Weather Update: Dense Fog, Cold Wave Conditions To Continue; Check IMD Forecast For The Week

Home

New Delhi: The whole of North India has been experiencing severe winters for the last few weeks and the temperatures, both minimum and maximum have been plunging; especially in New Delhi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had declared a ‘Red Alert’ in the national capital on January 13, 2024 due to the cold wave conditions and the dense fog. Due to these adverse weather conditions, there has been delay and/or cancellation of trains and flights in the city. Amid the continuing cold wave and dense fog, take a look at the maximum and minimum temperatures and general weather update in Delhi for the coming week, as predicted by IMD…

IMD Delhi Weather Forecast For This Week

According to the official website of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the average maximum and minimum temperatures for January 13 to January 15, 2024 will be 19.9 and 7.4 degree Celsius while for January 16 to January 20, 2024, the maximum and minimum temperatures will be 19.6 to 7.6 degree Celsius. Read further for the day-to-day weather update in Delhi for this coming week..

