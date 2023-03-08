Home

News

Delhi

IMD Weather Prediction For Delhi On Holi: Max Temp Likely To Go Above 30 Deg C | Deets Here

IMD Weather Prediction For Delhi On Holi: Max Temp Likely To Go Above 30 Deg C | Deets Here

After Holi, the maximum temperature will remain between 32 and 33 degrees between March 9 and 11 in Delhi. At the same time, the minimum temperature will be around 14 degrees. There is no possibility of rain till March 11.

IMD Weather Prediction For Delhi On Holi: Max Temp Likely To Go Above 30 Deg C | Deets Here

Delhi Weather Update: Delhi logged a minimum temperature of 15.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius as the national capital celebrates Holi amidst strong sunlight and warm weather. After Holi, the maximum temperature will remain between 32 and 33 degrees between March 9 and 11 in Delhi. At the same time, the minimum temperature will be around 14 degrees. There is no possibility of rain till March 11.

The average maximum temperature in Delhi for the month of February this year was pegged at 27.7 degrees Celsius, the third highest in the last 63 years. Delhi on February 20 had recorded the third hottest February day since 1969 with the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory soaring to 33.6 degrees Celsius.

You may like to read

The country overall logged its warmest February since the IMD started maintaining records in 1901, with maximum temperatures touching 29.54 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological office said there is an enhanced probability of heat waves between March and May.

Himachal Weather: Storm, Rains Lash Shimla

Himachal Pradesh’s capital Shimla and surrounding areas witnessed a severe storm accompanied by rains and sleet on Tuesday.

Weather department officials said the storm was preceded by high velocity icy winds as the sky remained overcast throughout the day, PTI reported. The unusual weather led to a sharp drop in mercury, forcing people to rush indoors and wear heavy woolens.

More Rainfall in Rajasthan

Rajasthan, which has been receiving light to moderate rainfall from Tuesday morning, will also see showers on Wednesday, the IMD has predicted. The districts of Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer and Kota divisions will see light to moderate rain, PTI reported.

On Tuesday, the highest rainfall of 25 mm was recorded in Chechat of Kota, followed by 15 mm in Bhungra of Banswara, 14 mm in Jawai Dam of Pali, 12 mm in Sajjangarh of Banswara and 11 mm in both Bagidora and Pidawa of Jhalawar, Kota, PTI reported.

Hailstorm activity with heavy rain was recorded in Ramganj Mandi, Kanawas and Sangod. Apart from Kota, thunderstorm accompanied with heavy rain occurred in many parts of Dungarpur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Bundi, Udaipur, Jalore, Sirohi, Rajsamand and Barmer.

Mumbai rains

Major parts of the city are predicted to be pleasant in the morning. However, the isolated regions are predicted to be lashed by light rain. For today, the maximum temperature will be 34 degrees and minimum will be 26 degrees.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.