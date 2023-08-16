Home

‘I Took Away Your Most Precious Thing’: Delhi Woman Taunted Boyfriend After Murdering His 11-Yr-Old Son; CCTV Shows Her Entering Victim’s Home

Pooja and Jitender had married at a temple of the Arya Samaj on October 17, 2019, but a court marriage was not possible as the victim's father had not divorced his wife.

Image shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @CrimeBranchDP

New Delhi: “I took away your most precious thing,” a 24-year-old woman reportedly taunted her boyfriend on the phone after strangling his 11-year-old son to death in Delhi’s Inderpuri.

According to the police, the accused, Pooja Kumari, was having an affair with the victim’s father and was in a live-in relationship with him since 2019. Recently, Jitendra once again reunited with his wife and son which infuriated Pooja and in her mind; she believed that his son, 11-year-old Divyansh, was the reason Jitendra was hesitant in divorcing his wife.

After spending three years with Pooja, Jitendra returned to his wife and son. This enraged Pooja and she believed that Jitendra’s 11-year-old son was the reason for Jitendra’s reluctance in divorcing his first wife.

Reportedly, Pooja and Jitender had married at a temple of the Arya Samaj on October 17, 2019, but a court marriage was not possible as the minor’s father had not divorced his wife, police said.

According to police, Jitender had assured Pooja that they would get married in court after he gets a divorce from his wife and they started living together by renting a house.

They often quarrelled over Jitender’s divorce and after some time, he moved out of the rented house and started staying with his wife, police said.

He had moved out in December last year, and Pooja was furious about it. She assumed that Jitender left her because of his son, they said.

On Thursday, she met her friend and asked him to take her to Jitender’s house as she was not aware of the exact location.

The door of the house was open and she strangled Divyansh, who was sleeping. She took out clothes from the bed box and put the body inside it.

#WATCH | Delhi: "Last night, the Inderpuri Police Station received information from the BLK hospital and as per which a child has been admitted (to the hospital) who was found dead. On the neck of the child, some nail scratches were spotted because of which chances of murder have… https://t.co/cjpNE3JIpU pic.twitter.com/Duxx3v4eex — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2023

Accused captured on CCTV entering victim’s home

CCTV footage of a camera outside the victim’s house in west Delhi’s Inderpuri showed Pooja Kumari entering the premises. Pooja, a resident of Ranhola, who was on the run for several days and was finally arrested from Bakkarwala on Tuesday, police said.

#WATCH | Delhi Police arrested a woman, Pooja for killing an 11-year-old child in Inderpuri. Special CP of Delhi Police Crime Branch Ravinder Yadav says, "She says that she felt that Jitender (the deceased's father) had left her as he loved the child too much and that unless he… pic.twitter.com/MmAam7e7Lm — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2023

The purported CCTV footage shows the woman covering her face with a blue scarf and entering the house with a bag in her hand. In another footage, she was seen walking while trying to cover her face with the scarf.

#WATCH | Delhi | CCTV visuals show accused Pooja in the Inderpuri area where she killed an 11-year-old child. She has been arrested by the Police. (CCTV visuals: Delhi Police Crime Branch) pic.twitter.com/m94n5OTESe — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2023

On August 10, Divyansh was found dead inside a bed box in his Inderpuri home.

During the investigation, footage from a CCTV camera was examined. It showed that the last person who visited the 11-year-old boy’s house was Pooja, a senior police officer said.

Police checked the footage of more than 300 CCTV cameras, leading to her arrest, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said on Tuesday.

Pooja had strangled the child when he was sleeping and then concealed his body inside the bed box, the officer said.

In her statement to the police, the slain child’s mother said: “I was returning home from my office when I received a call from my son’s dance teacher that he did not come to the class. When I reached the home, I found it was locked from the outside. I opened the lock, went inside and saw that the whole house was ransacked and some items were lying on the bed.”

#WATCH | After a minor boy was found dead inside the bed box in Delhi's Inder Puri area, the mother of the deceased says, "I was returning from my office when I got a call from his (deceased) dance teacher…When I reached home, I realised that things were messed up…We took him… pic.twitter.com/xNYoybPuUw — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2023

The woman searched the house for her son and noticed that the mattress on the bed was not in place. When she opened the bed box, she found her son lying lifeless inside it, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

