Delhi Weather: Flight Operations Affected By Dense Fog, IGI Airport Issues Travel Advisory For Passengers

Dense fog in plunging temperatures in Delhi have led to delays and cancellation of flights; a travel advisory has been issued by Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport for all passengers..

Delhi IGI Airport Travel Advisory

New Delhi: The whole of North India has been facing severe cold conditions for the past few weeks and according to the latest predictions by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather will continue to be like this for the coming days. The plunging maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi NCR are being accompanied with chilly winds and dense fog, the latter resulting in poor or no visibility, further causing delay in train and flight operations. The cold wave conditions have been causing flight delays and/or flight cancellations; amid these adverse weather conditions, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has issued a travel advisory for all its passengers, alerting them about possible delays due to the fog. Here’s all you need to know…

Delhi’s IGI Airport Issues Traffic Advisory

As mentioned earlier, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, New Delhi has issued a travel advisory for all its passengers amid the ongoing cold wave conditions in the national capital which are accompanied with dense fog. The travel advisory is for all passengers, travelling both national and/or international, alerting them about potential delays in the flight operations because of the fog. The advisory, as issued by the Delhi Airport on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) reads, “Due to dense fogs, flight operations at Delhi Airport may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”

Delhi Weather: IMD Prediction

The cold wave conditions in the national capital have persisted for quite some time now and unfortunately, these conditions are here to stay. The India Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted dense fog conditions on January 22 and 23 in the National Capital and fog conditions on the rest of the days. The temperature will hover between 6 degrees and a maximum of 20 degrees until January 25. According to an official, apart from flight operations, train operations have also been disrupted by the fog and that 11 Delhi-bound trains from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions on Sunday.

Speaking of the air traffic, several airlines have been in the headlines and not for good reasons. In a recent incident, a passenger had attacked an IndiGo pilot when the latter announced further delay of the flight; DGCA had also sent a notice to the airline after a video of its flyers having dinner on the tarmac went viral. In another shocking incident, a passenger got locked in the lavatory after a lock malfunction during his journey on a SpiceJet flight; he was taken out only after the plane landed and after this, the airlines had offered him a full refund.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.