Iron Rod Pierces Through Passenger’s Neck Sitting By Window On Delhi-Kanpur Neelanchal Express

In a freak accident, a man died sitting by the window as an iron rod pierced through the glass window and struck through his neck.

Delhi: In an unfortunate freak accident, a passenger on board the Delhi-Kanpur Neelanchal Express died on Friday after an iron rod broke through a glass window of the coach and struck him in the neck. According to report by PTI, the freak accident took place around 8:45 am between Danwar and Somna in the Prayagraj division of the North Central Railway.

“One person died in general coach by external object (iron rod) which damaged the window. The train was stopped at the Aligarh junction at 09.23 hrs,” the railway spokesperson said.

The deceased was identified as Hrishekesh Dubey who was sitting by the window when the iron rod pierced his neck. He was found sitting by the window in a pool of blood.

Sources said some work was underway on the tracks when the incident happened. However, no confirmation has been received from the Railways so far.

The official said the body was handed over to the GRP and an investigation is underway.