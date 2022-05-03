New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Tuesday said that the water supply in North, South, West Delhi will be affected till May 4 evening. “Due to excessive and unusual floating and filter clogging algae material resulting in choking of filter beds, the treatment process has slowed down at Haiderpur WTP. The production is expected to become normal by tomorrow evening,” tweeted Delhi Jal Board.Also Read - Delhi Autorickshaw Driver Grows ‘Natural Air Conditioner on Top of His Vehicle to Keep Passengers Cool | WATCH VIDEO

"Areas affected: North Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and Part of South Delhi including Delhi Cantt and the command area of Deer Park," stated Delhi Jal board.

Delhi Jal Board is endeavoring to rationalize the water supply, however water will be available at low pressure till the situation improves. Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement. Water tanker will be available on requ — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) May 3, 2022

“Delhi Jal Board is endeavouring to rationalize the water supply, however, water will be available at low pressure till the situation improves. Residents are advised to store a sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement. Water tanker will be available on requirements,” added the Delhi Jal Board.

The Delhi Jal Board informed that North Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and parts of South Delhi including Delhi Cantonment and the command area of Deer Park are likely to face disruption in services of water supply till tomorrow evening.

The DJB cited excessive and unusual floating and filter clogging algae material resulting in choking of filter beds for the disruption.