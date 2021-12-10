New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has revised its billing system under which no consumer can be charged more than 1.5 times the amount of the bill in the previous month. The decision came after receiving many grievances by Jal Board officials wherein the meter readers either do not upload a picture of the current meter reading or upload a random image and put a reading as deemed fit by them. In an official statement, DJB minister Satyendar Jain said an automatic system has been put in place to self-regulate the meter reader’s tablet when consumption variance goes 50 per cent higher or lower compared to the previous month’s bill. “Such a system will strengthen the revenue management system of the board,” he said.Also Read - Delhi Jal Board Recruitment: Apply For Senior Fellow, Other Posts on delhijalboard.nic.in | Check Eligibility Criteria, Other Details

Random metre reading

There will be a random metre reading image audit by the revenue officers to keep a check on the water billing system. In case of improper images of the metre reading, metre inspectors will visit the site and recheck the images and make sure the images are taken properly by the metre readers, The incorrect image feeding will also call for strict action against the metre readers concerned. "In such a case, the bill will only be generated by the Zonal Revenue Office, if the meter reading image confirms the consumption. This step will curb the erroneous reading bills that were being generated," the statement said.

At present, there are about 900 metre readers taking readings of about 26.50 lakh consumers in 41 zones of Delhi Jal Board. Out of these consumers, about 18 lakh consumers avail zero bills under free water scheme.

Rotation system for the metre reader

Rotation system for the metre reader will also help in making the billing system “stronger and transparent”. This will be considered as a huge step in avoiding any discrepancy or loopholes in the system. In this system, metre readers will be changed in every billing cycle. This will lead to smooth functioning of the system and will eradicate any type of corruption involved, the minister said.