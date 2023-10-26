Water Supply in Delhi to be Disrupted on Oct 26, 27: Check List of Affected Areas

Delhi Water Supply Disruption: The affected areas include Raja Garden, Ramesh Nagar, Moti Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Varun Niketan, Tihar Village, Uttam Nagar, Rajouri Garden and adjoining areas.

Water supply in some areas in Delhi was affected for around 12 hours on Wednesday and was restored in late night.

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said several parts of the national capital will face acute water supply disruption on October 26 and 27, 2023 due to interconnection work of 1100 mm dia West Delhi Main at Shakarpur. Because of the installation of 600 mm dia flowmeter on 700 mm CI outlet line at Burari, the water supply in the area was disrupted on October 25. Notably, the water supply in the region and adjoining areas was affected for around 12 hours on Wednesday and was restored in late night.

The DJB, in a post of X, said, “Due to interconnection work of 1100 mm dia west Delhi Main at Shakurpur, the water supply in the following colonies/areas will not be available/available at the low pressure in the evening of 26.10.2023 and morning of 27.10.2023.”

List of Affected Reas in Delhi

As per the DJB, the affected areas include Raja Garden, Ramesh Nagar, Moti Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Varun Niketan, Tihar Village, Uttam Nagar, Rajouri Garden and adjoining areas.

In the wake of this development, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has issued three helplines for people to raise their complaints if they suffer from water cuts or water pressure issues.

Delhi Jal Board Issues Helpline Numbers

The DJB said the helpline is 1916, while residents of Punjabi Bagh area can dial in at 011-25223658, Shivaji Enclave residents can call at 011-25193140 and Paschim Vihar and adjoining areas’ citizens can call at 011-25281197 to register their water-related complaints.

The DJB had on October 15 announced water supply disruption near Raghubir Nagar area due to replacement work and said, “Due to replacement of 900 mm dia Khyala Main at Najafgarh Drain near Raghubir Nagar the water supply in the following colonies/areas will not be available/available at the low pressure in the morning of 15.10.2023 and evening of 15.10.2023.”

“Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement. Water tanker will be available on request,” DJB said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.