'Ladkiyo Ka Akele Dakhla Mana Hai...': Jama Masjid's Bizarre Diktat Sparks Row; Shahi Imam Gets Notice

Delhi: One of Delhi’s iconic identifiers, Jama Masjid, has put up a notice banning the entry of girls and women whether alone or in groups. The notices, which have no date, came up a few days ago outside the three main entry gates, sources in the famed mosque’s administration said. However, it has come to attention only now. This notice garnered lot of backlash and The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and is deciding on the action to be taken calling the decision regressive and unacceptable.

According to Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the Shahi Imam, the decision was taken after some “incidents” were reported on the premises of the heritage structure.

The notice by the mosque’s administration reads,”Jama Masjid mein ladki ya ladkiyon ka akele daakhla mana hai (The entry of a girl, or girls is not permitted in Jama Masjid).”

JAMA MASJID BANS ENTRY OF GIRLS: TRUTH BEHIND IT

As the issue led to widespread outrage, Jama Masjid’s Shahi Imam stepped in to explain that the order is not applicable to those coming to offer prayers.

According to a report by news agency ANI, Sabiullah Khan,Jama Masjid PRO said that there is no restriction on married couple or females accompanied by family.

“Jama Masjid is a place of worship and people are welcome for that. But girls coming alone and waiting for their dates… this is not what this place is meant for. The restriction is on that,” Bukhari told PTI.

“Any such place, be it a mosque, temple or gurudwara is a place of worship (ibadat ki jagah hai) and there is no restriction on anyone coming for that purpose. Just today, a group of 20-25 girls visited and they were allowed to enter,” Bukhari added.

DCW ISSUES NOTICE TO SHAHI IMAM OF JAMA MASJID

Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women issues notice to the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Delhi taking cognizance of the recent restriction on entry of women coming alone or in a group in Jama Masjid

Women rights activists hit out at the mosque’s administration, saying it takes women centuries back.

Ranjana Kumari, an activist, said this is completely unacceptable. “What kind of 10th century mindset is this. We are a democratic country how can they do this. How can they bar women,” she told PTI.

“This diktat takes us 100 years back. This is not just regressive but shows what kind of mindset these religious groups have about girls. It is extremely unfortunate,” Yogita Bhayana , another women rights activist, said.

The 17th century Mughal era monument attracts thousands of devout as well as tourists