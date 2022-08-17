New Delhi: A shocking CCTV footage of a private hostel in New Delhi wherein a security guard is seen beating and molesting hostel girls has been doing rounds on social media. The incident took place on August 13 in the Golds Villa PG located in the Karol Bagh area. After the incident, the victim vacated the PG the next day.Also Read - Man Enters Classroom of EDMC Run School, Removes Clothes of Two Girls; DCW Sends Notice to Delhi Police, Civic Body

In the video, the guard, believed to be in an inebriated state, is seen dragging girls who were rushing to the corridor. On the basis of the CCTV footage, the police have registered a suo motto in the matter. “Since the complainant is completely against giving a statement, legal opinion was taken and as per legal opinion and in light of the video footage, an FIR is being registered suo motto by police in this matter,” a senior police official said.

करोल बाग में चल रहे एक PG hostel में सिक्योरिटी गार्ड ने नशे की हालत में लड़कियों के साथ छेड़खानी और मारपीट की. हमें ट्विटर के जरिए शिकायत मिली, मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए पुलिस को नोटिस जारी किया है. मामले में कड़ी कार्यवाही सुनिश्चित करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/6smwjfqEJB — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) August 16, 2022

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has sought action and has asked Delhi Police to file an FIR in the case and arrest the accused. It has directed the police to submit an ‘action taken report’ latest by 4 pm on August 18.

“A disturbing incident has been reported to the Commission. An FIR must be registered immediately and accused must be arrested. The brazenness of the act is unnerving and strongest action needs to be taken,” DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said.