Delhi: As many as two persons died in yet another wall collapse incident that took place in the national capital within 24 hours, a police official said on Tuesday. The official said that the incident took place in the Lawrence Road area in North West Delhi’s Keshavpuram. The fire department got a call of the incident at around 11 p.m. on Monday night.Also Read - IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK | Why Was Rishi Dhawan Wearing A Face Shield?

“The boundary wall of a plot collapsed resulting in two persons getting injured. They were taken to the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. In the hospital, doctors declared both of them as brought dead,” a fire official said. Also Read - Lock Upp: Karanvir Bohra Opens up About The Fake Love Angle With Anjali Arora, Says, 'I Did it on Purpose'

One of the dead was identified as Sumit Kumar, 42, a resident of Anand Parbat. Details of the second victim was not immediately available. The fire official said that resuce operation was over and no more persons were trapped. A scooter was totally damaged. The Delhi Police is filing a case in this respect against the plot’s owner. Also Read - Days After Prayagraj Horror, Another Family Of 3 Killed 800 Meters Away From Their House In Gorakhpur

Earlier on Monday afternoon, two people died and four were injured after a three-storey building collapsed in South West Delhi’s Satya Niketan area.

(With IANS inputs)