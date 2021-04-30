New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal has tested positive for COVID-19, he informed in a tweet on Friday. The Delhi L-G said he has mild symptoms of coronavirus and is in home isolation. Also Read - AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal Demands President's Rule in Delhi Over COVID-19 Situation

He requested people who came in contact with him to get tested for COVID-19.

Anil Baijal also said that he would continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation from his home.

"I have tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself since the onset of symptoms and all those who were in contact with me have been tested. Will continue to function and monitor the situation in Delhi from my residence," he tweeted.