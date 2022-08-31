New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s office on Wednesday said it will take legal action against AAP leaders, including MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Durgesh Pathak for false corruption charges against him. His office said Saxena has refuted the AAP leaders’ charge of Rs 1400-crore corruption when he was Khadi and Village Industries Commission chairman as a ‘figment of their imagination’.Also Read - 'Aur Bhag Gaye': Saurabh Bhardwaj Takes Gaurav Bhatia On Delhi Schools 'Tour' | Watch

The Delhi LG's office said legal action will be taken against Jasmine Shah who is the vice chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi.

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena to take legal action against AAP leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and Jasmine Shah among others, for highly defamatory & false allegations of corruption by them: LG House officials — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2022



Over the past two days, the special session of the Delhi assembly called by the Aam Aadmi Party witnessed disruptions with the confidence vote sought by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal being deferred twice. In the meantime, the AAP government targeted Saxena demanding his resignation over the alleged Rs 1,400-crore khadi scam.

In the allegation, the AAP said when Saxena was the head of Khadi and Village Industries Commission, he had forced employees to exchange demonetised currencies in 2016 resulting in a scam of Rs 1,400 crore.

During the assembly session, senior leader and MLA Durgesh Pathak said that as the chairman of the Khadi Commission, Vinai Kumar Saxena forced Khadi’s cashiers to exchange his old unaccounted banknotes. “Khadi stores had stopped accepting old currency, but Vinai Kumar Saxena forced the cashiers to take his cash and get it exchanged as if it belonged to Khadi. Two cashiers of Khadi exposed this scam. But Vinai Kumar Saxena investigated their allegations and suspended the cashiers. Saxena rinsed the allegations to an extent that CBI never even mentioned his name in their complaint,” he alleged.