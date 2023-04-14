Home

Delhi LG Clears Electricity Subsidy File Hours After Showdown With AAP | Here’s What Happened

Terming the allegations baseless, Saxena's office asked Atishi to refrain from unnecessary politicising of the matter.

Earlier in the day, Atishi said power subsidy to nearly 46 lakh people in the city will cease from Friday onwards as Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena is yet to clear the file to extend the subsidy to consumers. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday cleared the electricity subsidy file, hours after new power minister Atishi declared an end to all such subsidies effective from Saturday, saying LG’s office had not cleared a proposal sent by her office.

“From today, subsidised electricity given to the people of Delhi will be stopped. This means from tomorrow, the subsidised bills will not be given. This subsidy is stopped because the AAP government has taken the decision to continue subsidy for the coming year, but that file is with Delhi LG and till the file doesn’t come back, the AAP government cannot release the subsidised bill,” Atishi said in a statement.

मैंने कल LG साहब के Office में Message छोड़ा- ▪️केवल 5 मिनट का समय चाहिए

▪️46 Lakh परिवारों को मिल रही बिजली Subsidy का मुद्दा है कोई Response नहीं Media के माध्यम से LG साहब से अनुरोध, File Clear करें नहीं तो Monday से आने वाले बिजली Bills में Subsidy नहीं होगी। —@AtishiAAP pic.twitter.com/N3X4GE5znD — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 14, 2023

What LG Saxena Said on AAP’s Allegations?

Terming the allegations baseless, Saxena’s office asked Atishi to refrain from unnecessary politicising of the matter. The LG office asked why the decision was kept pending till April 4 when the deadline was April 15, and why the file was sent to him only on April 11.

“Power Minister is advised to refrain from unnecessary politicking and baseless, false allegations against LG. She should stop misleading people with false statements. What’s the need for a drama on 13th April by writing a letter and the press conference today?” a statement from the Lieutenant Governor’s office read.

Atishi vs LG Saxena: Blame Game Continues

Earlier in the day, Atishi said power subsidy to nearly 46 lakh people in the city will cease from Friday onwards as Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena is yet to clear the file to extend the subsidy to consumers.

In what could emerge as the latest flashpoint between the city government and the Lt Governor office, the minister said she has sought a meeting with Saxena over the issue but there has been no response.

Subsidy To 46 Lakh People To Stop From Today

“The subsidy we give to 46 lakh people will stop from today. From Monday onwards, people will get inflated bills without subsidy,” she said in a press conference.

The power minister further added that the Delhi Cabinet has approved the extension of power subsidy for the year 2023-24 but the file is still pending in the LG office.

“Till the file is approved we can’t give subsidy. I even sought time from the LG office to discuss the matter but it’s been more than 24 hours and I have not been given time. The file has also not come back yet,” she alleged.

Atishi said that the file was sent a few days back and a response is still awaited. “The budget for this subsidy has been passed by the Vidhan Sabha. The government has money for subsidy but we cannot spend it,” she said.

What Is Electricity Subsidy Bill All About?

The AAP government in Delhi provides free electricity to consumers with 200 units of monthly consumption. Those having 201 to 400 units of consumption per month get a 50 per cent subsidy capped at Rs 850.

Last year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that a power subsidy would be provided to only those consumers who apply for it. According to official figures, over 48 lakh among more than 58 lakh domestic consumers have applied for power subsidy. The AAP has government allocated Rs 3,250 crore for power subsidy in its budget for 2023-24.

