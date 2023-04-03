Home

Delhi LG VK Saxena Permits 55 More E-commerce, Retail Outlets to Operate Round-the-clock

Their round-the-clock functioning will facilitate employment generation and promote a positive business environment for future investment in the national capital.

New Delhi: Months after giving a nod to over 300 establishments to operate 24×7, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday approved the operation of 55 more e-commerce and retail outlets round-the-clock in the national capital. These 55 outlets situated at various locations in Delhi include e-commerce, retail garments and accessories outlets.

The proposal was made to exempt another 55 establishments from Sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954. According to the officials, the proposal was given by the Labour Department and endorsed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Taking grave exception to the delays ranging up to seven years in disposing of applications for exemption by the Labour Department, the LG in October last year noted on file that the basic purpose of according exemptions under Section 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops & Establishment Act, 1954 is to enable the various establishments to carry on with their businesses on a 24×7 basis,” a Raj Niwas official said.

The LG had flagged the “unprofessional attitude and lack of due diligence” on the part of the Labour Department on the subject matter and underlined that some pick-and-choose policy has been adopted by the department in processing such applications, which could be indicative of corrupt practices.

Saxena noted the inordinate delay in the processing of such routine applications also negatively affects the confidence/sentiments of the business community at large.

The LG has also directed the department to dispose of such applications within a prescribed timeline so that a conducive and investor-friendly business environment, promoting economic growth, can be created and positive confidence can be instilled in the business community at large.

In order to ensure transparent and effective monitoring, an online system has been developed for the receipt of applications for exemption under sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act, 1954.

The Raj Niwas official informed that the applications are only accepted through online mode.

L-G Approved 24×7 Operation of Over 300 Establishments in City

Last Year, Delhi LG approved a proposal allowing 314 establishments, such as hotels, restaurants, online delivery services, KPOs and BPOs to operate their businesses on a 24×7 basis in the Capital.

The L-G has directed that notification to this effect be issued within a week. Mr. Saxena’s decision comes at a time when the Delhi government as well as the Delhi Development Authority’s Master Plan-2041 have called for enhancing the nightlife in the city.

Some proposals seeking permission to operate round-the-clock had been pending with the Labour Department since 2016, said an official. “The L-G flagged the issues of inordinate delay, ad-hocism and unjustified discretion on part of the Labour Department in disposing of these applications,” the official added.

(With PTI Inputs)

(With PTI Inputs)