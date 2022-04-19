New Delhi: The residents of Delhi are likely to get some relief from the current spell of heatwave as the region might witness light rain or drizzle in the next two days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.Also Read - Delhi's New Infections Witness Minor Dip, Positivity Rate Surges To 7.72 Per Cent | Top Points

"Generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle," is how the IMD bulletin said even as the maximum temperature is likely to climb down from 42.0 degrees Celsius on Tuesday to 41.0 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and 39 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

This is because the IMD has predicted thunderstorm/lightning / gusty winds very likely over Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains during April 19-21.

On Monday, the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, the city’s base station, was 41.6 degrees Celsius against the normal of 37.0 degrees Celsius, a departure plus 4.6.

Notably, the people of Delhi are currently reeling under heatwave conditions with maximum temperature hovering between 40-43.5 degree Celsius for past few weeks.

(With inputs from agencies)