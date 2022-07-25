New Delhi: Due to the ongoing Kanwar yatra, several roads in the parts of Central, East, Northeast Delhi, and the city’s bordering areas may face traffic snarls on Tuesday as kanwariyas would return to their native places through the national capital, police said. The Kanwar yatra that kicked off on July 14, will conclude on July 26. The traffic movement in Central Delhi is also likely to be affected due to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald newspaper-linked money-laundering case.Also Read - 4 Congress MPs Suspended From Lok Sabha For Entire Monsoon Session Over ‘Unruly Behaviour’

Special arrangements by police, traffic, and civic bodies

The police, in coordination with traffic and civic bodies have made special arrangements across the border and other areas of Delhi to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. In view of the ongoing Parliament session also, adequate security and traffic arrangements have been made to deal with any "contagious situation" which may arise, they said.

In Shahdara district, adequate and proper arrangements have been put up since the kanwar yatra started and from Tuesday kanwariyas would return to their native places, hence staffs have been deployed already along their routes, a senior police official said. "Most of them (kanwariyas) in our district are expected to come through Apsara border, where there has been heavy deployment and extra pickets have been placed and temple areas where they might offer water are also being taken care of," he said.

Peak in the number of kanwariyas since Monday

As part of the kanwar yatra, kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) from different parts of the country collect water from the Ganga river at Haridwar in Uttarakhand to offer at Shiva temples back home.

In northeast Delhi, there has been a peak in the number of kanwariyas since Monday and on Tuesday they would start offering water at Shiva temples in the areas while returning home, another senior police official said.

“We have strengthened the roads through which kanwariyas are passing by, GT road coming through Uttar Pradesh and those coming from Wazirabad area have been deployed with extra force. We have strengthened our arrangements on these roads. Each and every crossing on these roads is manned by police officials,” he said.

Coordination with members of Bhai chara committee, Aman Committee and other citizens

The officer said that they have also approached the members of Bhai chara committee, Aman Committee and other citizens and civic bodies to co-operate in order to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

“We have increased patrolling and are also using drones to keep a check. All the senior officers and others have been directed to be on vigil. The other major movement is expected from Apsara boarder and Bhopura border. Light movement also expected from Johripur Road,” he said.

The police have also made arrangements outside the Shiva temples across the district by deploying staff. “We have been regularly coordinating with traffic unit whose staff have been already deployed at the crossing and major roads where peaks are expected,” he added.

Traffic likely to be affected in east and outer Delhi

Traffic is likely to be affected on some roads in east and outer Delhi, police said, adding that adequate arrangements have been made to avoid jams. A total of 1,925 police personnel have been deployed for traffic regulation and more than 56 cranes and motorcycles are also present on the route that the kanwariyas will be taking, according to officials.

Helpline numbers, other assistance for commuters, kanwariyas

Commuters or kanwar yatris needing any assistance can check the Delhi Traffic Police Facebook page or Twitter handle for updates or call on 8750871493 and helpline number 1095/011-25844444 for queries, it said.

Routes to be taken by kanwariyas

The devotees are expected to return through Apsara Border, Shahdara flyover, Seelampur, ISBT flyover, Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Faiz Road, Upper Ridge Road, Dhaula Kuan, National Highway 8 and exit from Rajokri Border for Haryana, the statement said.

Wazirabad Road, Wazirabad Bridge, Outer Ring Road, Mukarba Chowk, National Highway 1 and exit from Singhu Border or Madhuban Chowk, Peeragarhi and exit from Tikri Border for Haryana, Maharajpur Border, Road number 56, Ghazipur Border, Ring Road, Mathura Road and Badarpur Border exit are some of the other points, it said.

A senior officer advised that the motorists and road users should follow traffic rules and drive in dedicated road lanes. Police said that in addition to the arrangements by the traffic police, security has been beefed up at kanwar camps and on important routes of the yatra while regular patrolling is being carried out.

Police officials said they are working closely with the kanwar samitis to ensure that the yatra concludes smoothly without any untoward incident.