Delhi Liquor Case: Manish Sisodia Applies For Bail A Day Before CBI Custody Ends

Sisodia was arrested on Sunday after several hours of questioning by the CBI in the alleged liquor scam case in which he is a prime accused.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File Photo)

Delhi Liquor Case: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday applied for bail in the liquor scam case. The move comes a day before his CBI custody ends. Sisodia was arrested on Sunday after several hours of questioning by the CBI in the alleged liquor scam case in which he is a prime accused.

Sisodia will be produced before the CBI court tomorrow at 2 pm. The AAP leader will ask the court to hear his bail request if the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) does not seek to keep him with them any further.

