Delhi Liquor Excise Policy Case: CBI Summons Manish Sisodia Again; Here’s Is Why It Is Crucial

New Delhi: Nearly three months after filing charge sheet in the Delhi Excise Policy case, the CBI has called Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for questioning in connection with the matter. Sisodia will appear before the CBI on Sunday (February 19). The Deputy Chief Minister in the Aam Aadmi Party government, who also held the charge of the Excise department, was earlier questioned on October 17 last year and his home and bank lockers were also searched in connection with the case.

Reacting to the fresh CBI summons, Sisodia said he will cooperate with the investigations.

“CBI has again called me tomorrow (Sunday). They (referring to the centre) have used the full power of the CBI and the ED (Enforcement Directorate) against me; raided my house; searched my bank locker but nothing was found. I have made arrangements for good education for the children in Delhi. They want to stop it. I have always cooperated with the investigation and will continue to do so,” Sisodia wrote on Twitter.

सीबीआई ने कल फिर बुलाया है. मेरे ख़िलाफ़ इन्होंने CBI, ED की पूरी ताक़त लगा रखी है, घर पर रेड, बैंक लॉकर तलाशी, कहीं मेरे ख़िलाफ़ कुछ नहीं मिला

मैंने दिल्ली के बच्चों के लिए अच्छी शिक्षा का इंतज़ाम किया है। ये उसे रोकना चाहते हैं।

मैंने जाँच में हमेशा सहयोग किया है और करूँगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 18, 2023

Why is CBI’s summon against Sisodia crucial?

Sisodia’s questioning will be crucial as the summon has been issued after accused Dinesh Arora turned approver in the case. Several arrests have been made who are accused of playing a role in cartelisation of then Excise Policy 2021-22. CBI recently questioned Telangana MLC K Kavitha. The agency had also arrested Butchi Babu, the former auditor of K Kavitha.

“I am ready to make a voluntary and true disclosure with respect to my role in the commission of the alleged offences. I have also cooperated in the investigation of the case by CBI and have made true statements before the investigation officer. I have also made a confessional statement before the ACMM regarding facts and events pertaining to the commission of alleged offences,” Dinesh Arora told Delhi High court earlier.

It is to be noted that Sisodia has not been named as accused in the charge sheet as the investigation against him and other suspects is still going on. Arrested businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally were among the seven accused in the charge sheet filed on November 25 last year.

“The further investigation in the case regarding the money trail and the larger conspiracy in the formulation and implementation of Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 is still in progress,” an official told PTI.

The CBI is now focussed on the alleged influence of a “South Lobby” of businessmen and politicians in formulating and implementing Delhi liquor policy to swing it in their favour using middlemen, liquor traders, and public servants, CBI said.

The Delhi excise policy case

It is alleged the Delhi government’s policy to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

“It was further alleged that irregularities were committed including modifications in Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, extension of L-1 license without approval etc.

“It was also alleged that illegal gains on the count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts,” a CBI spokesperson had said.

Recently, the CBI arrested Butchibabu Gorantla, a former Chartered Accountant of K Kavitha, a BRS MLC in Telangana and a daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

It is alleged that Babu had met several accused named in the FIR in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai and was one of the prime negotiators from the South Lobby, which wanted to swing the now scrapped excise policy for 2021-22 in its favour.

The CBI had also questioned Kavitha in connection with the case in December last year.

During its probe, the CBI had found evidence that Babu acted on behalf of the South Lobby comprising the Telangana MLC, YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, and Aurobindo Pharma’s P Sarat Chandra Reddy.

