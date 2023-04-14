Home

Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: AAP Says Fight Against Corruption Won’t Stop as CBI Summons Kejriwal

Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: The CBI said the process of policy formulation and influence of South lobby, besides changes in the draft stages, was in the know of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

As per the notice issued by the CBI, Kejriwal has been called to appear at the agency headquarters at 11 AM on Sunday to answer queries of the investigating team as a witness in the case.

New Delhi: Hours after the CBI summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before the agency on April 16 in an excise policy scam case, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday lashed out at the centre and said the party’s ‘fight against corruption’ won’t be stopped. Reacting to the development, AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged that Kejriwal had been summoned only because he tried to “expose” BJP’s corruption in the Delhi Assembly.

“The day CM Kejriwal said that the money of PM Modi’s friend, actually belongs to the Prime Minister himself, I had told him (Kejriwal) very that day that the next number is yours. Since that day, they (BJP) started conspiring against Kejriwal, and today CBI summoned him. They will do everything to hide PM’s corruption,” Sanjay Singh said.

He added that in Delhi Assembly, CM Kejriwal tried to make the nation understand through a very convincing and detailed way about the whole corruption.

Kejriwal to Appear as Witness

CBI sources told news agency PTI that there are allegations that money raised from tweaking the policy in favour of certain liquor dealers and the South lobby was suspected to be pumped in for election purposes by the AAP, which is under the probe as part of the money trail.

What CBI Said on Delhi Liquor Policy Scam

The CBI said the process of policy formulation and influence of South lobby, besides changes in the draft stages, was in the know of the chief minister, which makes it necessary to put questions to him.

In this regard, the probe agency is bracing for an elaborate security arrangement around its headquarters and hence kept the questioning day on Sunday, when offices in the vicinity remain closed.

The agency had adopted the same strategy when Sisodia was called at the agency headquarters, where he was grilled for eight hours before being taken into custody.

What Are The Allegations in Liquor Policy Scam

The allegations revolve around the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22, which is accused of granting licences to liquor traders who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP. The policy was later scrapped.

“It was further alleged that irregularities were committed, including modifications in excise policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in license fee, the extension of L-1 licence without approval, etc.,” said a CBI spokesperson after the FIR was filed on August 17, 2022.

CBI Files Charge Sheet Against 7 Accused

The CBI had filed its charge sheet against seven accused on November 25 last year, but it had kept against main FIR accused Sisodia open.

The CBI has alleged in the charge sheet that the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22 was framed in a manner to promote cartelisation and monopoly at the wholesale level and set up a 12 per cent profit margin for wholesalers on an upfront payment of Rs 100 crore to Nair through Dinesh Arora, an alleged close associate of Sisodia.

(With inputs from agencies)

