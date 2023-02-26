Home

Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: Manish Sisodia To Be Interrogated By CBI Today, Likely To Be Arrested | What We Know

Delhi's Deputy chief Minister will be interrogated by the CBI today in the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Delhi Liquor Scam: Manish Sisodia To Be Interrogated By CBI Today, May Get Arrested | What We Know

Delhi: Manish Sisodia, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister will be going to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today for an interrogation in the ongoing liquor policy scam case. He is expected to reach the headquaterers around 11 am on February 25. Meanwhile, there are also apprehensions looming large that Sisodia is likely to get arrested in the case.

“They are using the CBI to take revenge and I am sure they will do that by getting me arrested,” Manish Sisodia had alleged.

Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio in the Delhi Cabinet, was originally summoned last Sunday. He had sought deferment of his questioning, citing the ongoing budget exercise, following which the probe agency had asked him to appear on February 26.

“Tomorrow, Manish Sisodia will go for the CBI inquiry and will fully cooperate with them. In the last eight to 10 years, almost 150-200 cases have been filed against AAP leaders. But they (Centre) have not been able to prove corruption of even a single penny against our leaders. This is because the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is a hardcore honest party,” AAP legislator Atishi on Saturday.

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: What We Know

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed that his sources have confirmed that his deputy will be arrested on Sunday by the CBI. “The CBI has called Manish Sisodia for questioning. Our sources are saying that he will be arrested on Sunday… It is very sad,” reported Hindustan Times quoting Kejriwal.

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader was earlier examined for a day on October 17 last year, nearly a month before the central probe agency had filed its charge sheet against seven people, including middlemen and liquor traders, in which Sisodia was not listed as accused, but the agency had kept the probe into his alleged role open.

Nearly three months after filing its charge sheet, the CBI will question Sisodia on various aspects of the Excise policy, his alleged links with liquor traders, and politicians and claims made by witnesses in their statements.

It is alleged the Delhi government’s policy to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

“It was further alleged that irregularities were committed including modifications in Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, the extension of L-1 license without approval etc.

A CBI spokesperson alleged, reported PTI, that illegal gains on the count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts.

