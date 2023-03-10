Home

Manish Sisodia Played ‘Direct Role’ In Delhi Liquor Scam, ED Seeks 10-Day Custody Of Former Deputy CM

Manish Sisodia played "direct role" in the alleged Delhi liquor scam case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told court while seeking a 10-day custody of the former deputy chief minister.

The ED sought 10-day custody of Manish Sisodia. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday opposed the bail plea of Manish Sisodia, saying the former Delhi deputy chief minister played “direct role” in the alleged liquor scam case. The ED sought 10-day custody of Manish Sisodia. The development comes a day after Sisodia was arrested on Thursday by ED in money laundering in connection with the excise policy case.

Manish Sisodia bail hearing: What ED said in court

The federal anti-money laundering probe agency produced Sisodia before special judge M K Nagpal and contended before him that the “scam” started soon after the new excise policy was drafted by Sisodia and others. The ED counsel said it had evidence against the senior AAP leader in the case. The movement of tainted money through hawala channels was also being probed, he said, claiming Sisodia was part of the “money laundering nexus”.

The ED arrested Sisodia on Thursday evening in the Tihar jail, where he was lodged in connection with a case being probed by the CBI pertaining to alleged corruption in formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy for 2021-22.

What Manish Sisodia’s lawyer said

Manish Sisodia’s lawyer Dayan Krishna, however, told court that it has become “fashion these days that the agencies take arrests as a right” “It has become a fashion these days that the agencies take arrests as a right. It’s time for the courts to come down heavily on this sense of entitlement,” Dayan Krishna said.

Meanwhile, supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest outside the court premises and raised slogans in Sisodia’s favour, while those of the BJP demonstrated demanding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation over the case.

