Delhi Liquor Scam: Manish Sisodia To Spend Holi In Tihar Jail As Court Extends Custody Till March 20

Manish Sisodia will be moved to Tihar jail after a special court today sent him to judicial custody till March 20. Sisodia, who is the prime accused in the Delhi liquor scam case, was produced in the special court this afternoon after his CBI custody ended.

Manish Sisodia Sent To Tihar Jail Until March 20 In Liquor Policy Case (File Photo)

Delhi Liquor Scam: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister will be spending Holi in Tihar jail as a special court on Monday sent him to judicial custody till March 20. Sisodia, who is the prime accused in the Delhi liquor scam case, was produced in the special court this afternoon after his CBI custody ended. Earlier, the CBI arrested Sisodia after grilling him for several hours over his alleged involvement in the liquor scam. On Saturday, special judge MK Nagpal granted the central agency his custody for two more days.

WATCH: Sisodia Sent To Tihar Jail Till March 20

#WATCH | Delhi’s former Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia leaves from Rouse Avenue Court The court sent him to judicial custody till March 20, in the case pertaining to the Delhi excise policy case. pic.twitter.com/0StQJe0xhR — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2023

The AAP leader in his bail plea told the court that the CBI is asking him the same question again and again and that was causing him mental harassment. Sisodia’s lawyer argued in the court that keeping him in custody will “serve no fruitful purpose” as all recoveries in the case have been made. The court has asked the CBI not to ask Sisodia the same question repeatedly. “If you have something new, ask him,” judge Nagpal said.

CBI Counters Manish Sisodia’s Claim

The CBI, meanwhile, accused Sisodia of not being cooperative and being evasive during the interrogation. They also cited time lost in his medical examination and the Supreme Court hearing of his bail plea.

Sisodia is accused of being involved in the liquor scam which was later scrapped. The Kejriwal government was accused of bending rules and providing undue benefits to liquor vend licensees. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has defended his deputy saying that the liquor policy was the “most transparent policy in the country”. He also attacked the BJP for misusing the probe agencies for political gains.

