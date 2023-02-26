Home

Section 144 Imposed In Delhi’s South District As Manish Sisodia Arrives For CBI Inquiry In Liquor Scam Case

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi arrived at the CBI headquarters amidst apprehensions of his likely arrest today.

Section 144 Imposed In Delhi's South District As Manish Sisodia Arrives For CBI Inquiry In Liquor Scam Case (PTI)

Delhi: Section 144 has been imposed in Delhi’s South District as Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has arrived at the CBI headquarters for interrogation in the Delhi excise policy scam today. Police has regulated entry towards CBI offices to ensure law and order. There are apprehensions that he will be arrested today post enquiry.

Before heading towards the inquiry today, Sisodia tweeted, ” Going to CBI again today, will cooperate fully in the entire investigation. The love of lakhs of children and the blessings of crores of countrymen are with us. I don’t care if I have to stay in jail for a few months. He is a follower of Bhagat Singh, Bhagat Singh was hanged for the country. It is a small thing to go to jail because of such false allegations.”

आज फिर CBI जा रहा हूँ, सारी जाँच में पूरा सहयोग करूँगा. लाखों बच्चो का प्यार व करोड़ो देशवासियो का आशीर्वाद साथ है

कुछ महीने जेल में भी रहना पड़े तो परवाह नहीं. भगत सिंह के अनुयायी हैं, देश के लिए भगत सिंह फाँसी पर चढ़ गए थे. ऐसे झूठे आरोपों की वजह से जेल जाना तो छोटी सी चीज़ है — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 26, 2023

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed that his sources have confirmed that his deputy will be arrested on Sunday by the CBI. “The CBI has called Manish Sisodia for questioning. Our sources are saying that he will be arrested on Sunday… It is very sad,” reported Hindustan Times quoting Kejriwal.

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader was earlier examined for a day on October 17 last year, nearly a month before the central probe agency had filed its charge sheet against seven people, including middlemen and liquor traders, in which Sisodia was not listed as accused, but the agency had kept the probe into his alleged role open.

Nearly three months after filing its charge sheet, the CBI will question Sisodia on various aspects of the Excise policy, his alleged links with liquor traders, and politicians and claims made by witnesses in their statements.

