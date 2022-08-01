New Delhi: Delhi liquor shops and bars to open soon as Lt Governor V K Saxena on Monday approved the Delhi Government ‘s proposal to open liquor shops for another month. However, it is important to note that there will be no extension of policy, only tenure of all retail and wholesale licensees have been extended for till August 31 for stock clearance.Also Read - Delhi Reports Around 169 Dengue Cases, Highest Since 2017; 10 Fresh Cases in a Week

At least 468 private liquor shops in the city were supposed to shut down from Monday after the expiry of their licences the previous day. There was a rush of liquor buyers till late evening at the Star City Mall in Mayur Vihar Extension with vends fast running out of stock. Also Read - Delhi Govt Extends L-3/33 License Of Liquor Shops For Two Months Till September 30

“Don’t go inside there is no liquor,” said a person returning empty handed from the mall housing several retail liquor stores. Employees at the shops said most of the popular brands of different kinds of liquor and beer were sold out. Also Read - Delhi Govt Gives One Month Extension To Excise Licenses For Liquor Vends; LG's Nod Awaited

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has given an extension of two months to liquor shops with L-3/33 license to operate till September 30. However, it has also decided to return to the old regime of retail liquor sale in the city for six months following the L-G’s recommendation for a CBI probe into the implementation of the new excise policy.

Excise Police Extension:

Notably, the Excise Policy 2021-22 extended twice before for two months each after April, will come to an end on July 31 as Delhi government has decided to go back to old excise regime and run liquor stores for coming six months.

It will be second time within any year as the city is staring at a liquor shortage. For thee weeks before new excise came into operation of private run liquor vends from November 17, 2021, there was shortage of alcohol in Delhi as government run stores and individual licensees were quitting retail business.