Delhi Liquor Shops To Remain Shut During G20 Summit? Here’s What We Know

Ever since the government announced the closure of schools, and colleges in the national capital, people have been queuing up to the liquor shops to stock up their bars.

New Delhi: In view of the upcoming G20 Summit in Delhi, the government has issued a slew of restrictions in the national capital for the dates September 8, 9 and 10. The two-day summit will be attended by top global leaders including US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister of United Kingdom Rishi Sanuk, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and others. To cater to world leaders and ministers, the Delhi Police has put in place intensive security measures. The authorities have asked schools, colleges, markets, and banks to remain closed during the event.

Ever since the government announced the closure of schools, and colleges in the national capital, people have been queuing up to the liquor shops to stock up their bars. An official notification states that liquor stores in the New Delhi Police District (that mainly comprises Lutyen’s Delhi) will also be closed. But in the rest of the city, that’s not the case. Still, there is a rush to buy the brands of one’s preference.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Tushar Gautam, a social media executive based in Vasant Kunj said, “What if I don’t get the brand that I want considering it’s a public holiday on these days?”. He further added “Like it’s an off for me, it’s an off for others as well. So I’m sure there is bound to become a challenge to procure liquor during these days. Hence, I’ve already bought four bottles of whiskey and two bottles of rum.”

Such a scene can also be witnessed at liquor stores in Noida sector 29’s Brahmaputra Market, Mayur Vihar Phase 1’s Big Way Wine & Beer Shop in Star City Mall and other places in the city.

G20 Summit 2023 Theme And Logo

The Theme for G20 Summit 2023 is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth – One Family – One Future” – is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad. The theme essentially affirms the value of all life including humans, animals, plantd and micro-organisms, and their interconnectedness on the Earth and in the wider universe. The theme also spotlights LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), under which environmentally sustainable and responsible choices both at individual lifestyles and national development would lead to globally transformative actions which in turn will result in a cleaner, greener and bluer future.

G20 Summit List Of Countries

An international forum, Group of 20 (G20) includes the European Union and 19 other nations, namely-

Argentina Australia Brazil Canada China France Germany India Indonesia Italy Japan Republic of Korea Mexico Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Kingdom United States European Union

G20 Summit 2023 Schedule

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will be held at the ‘Bharat Mandapam’ at the ITPO Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The main events are being held on September 9 and September 10, there are events being organised on days prior to that also. Find below, the schedule for the summit.

September 3 – 6: 4th Sherpa Meeting September 5 – 6: Finance Deputies Meeting September 6: Joint Sherpas and Finance Deputies Meeting September 9 – 10: G20 Summit

G20 Summit 2023 Guest List

All member countries apart from Vladmir Putin (Russia) will be attending the G20 Summit 2023. The G20 Summit 2023 Guest List includes- Alberto Fernández (Argentina President), Anthony Albanese (Australia PM), Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Brazil President), Justin Pierre James Trudeau (Canada PM), Xi Jinping (China President), Emmanuel Macron (France President), Olaf Scholz (Germany Chancellor), Joko Widodo (Indonesia President), Giorgia Meloni (Italy PM), Fumio Kishida (Japan PM), Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Mexico President), Yoon Suk Yeol (Republic of Korea President), Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (Saudi Arabia King), Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa President), Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (Turkey President), Rishi Sunak (United Kingdom PM), Joe Biden (USA President), Charles Michel (European Union, President of European Council) and Ursula von der Leyen (European Union, President of the European Commission).

Apart from the member countries, a few other countries are invited for the summit. The G20 Summit 2023 Invitees include Sheikh Hasina (Bangladesh PM), Abdel Fattah Saeed Hussein Khalil El-Sisi (Egypt President), Pravind Kumar Jugnauth (Mauritius PM), Mark Rutte (Netherlands PM), Bola Ahmed Tinubu (Nigeria President), Sultan Haitham bin Tarik (Oman Head of State), Lee Hsien Loong (Singapore PM), Pedro Sánchez (Spain PM) and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (UAE President).

