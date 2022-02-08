New Delhi: Owing to the first phase Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Excise Commissioner of Delhi on Tuesday ordered that the liquor shops on Delhi border located within 100 metres to neighbouring Ghaziabad and Noida will be closed for next two days beginning Tuesday evening.Also Read - Covid Curbs in Delhi To Be Relaxed? LG Baijal To Chair Key DDMA Meeting on Feb 4, CM Kejriwal Also To Attend

According to the order issued the department, dry days will be observed (before 48 hours of polling day) from 6 PM on February 8 to February 10 till end of polling and again on the counting day on March 10. Also Read - 5.7 Crore Cash Recovered From Hidden Lockers at Former IPS Officer's Home in Noida | Watch

The order will be mandatory for all the licensees of Excise department whose retail vends or premises are situated within 100 meters in Delhi from Delhi-UP border in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, it said. Voting for the first phase of UP polls will be held in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) districts on February 10. Also Read - Noida: Section 144 Extended Till March 31. Full List of Restrictions Here