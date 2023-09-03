Home

Train Derails In Delhi Near Pragati Maidan With Passengers Aboard, See Photos

A local train going from Palwal, Haryana to Delhi Station, got derailed with passengers aboard, near Pragati Maidan. A bogie of the train is damaged severely and a statement on the accident has been given by the DCP Railways.

Train Derailed in Delhi

New Delhi: A local train, going from Palwal, Haryana to Delhi Station got derailed near Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, which is also the G20 Summit 2023 Venue. Many passengers were on board during the time of the accident and a bogie of the train has also been severely damaged. The reason for the accident is not clear yet. The photos of the accident are shared on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) by news agency ANI.

Local Train Derails In Delhi

As mentioned earlier, a local train has derailed in Delhi which was coming to the city from Palwal, Haryana. According to the DCP Railways, one coach of a local EMU train has derailed near Delhi’s Bhairon Marg. Even though there were passengers on the train, no injuries have been reported and all passengers are completely safe. It has also been informed that the Railway Staff has reached the location of accident and repair work has begun.

One coach of a local EMU train derailed near Delhi’s Bhairon Marg. No injuries were reported. (Source: DCP Railways) pic.twitter.com/eJ1UudYyOY — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2023

More details on this news are awaited.

