New Delhi: Liquor manufacturers on Monday urged the Delhi government to allow home delivery of alcoholic beverages as tipplers thronged liquor shops forming serpentine queues ahead of the six-day lockdown beginning this evening in the wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. As soon as Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown from 10 PM on Monday till 5 AM the next Monday to curb growing cases of COVID-19, a sudden rush of punters was seen outside liquor shops in the capital forming long queues.

Citing Maharashtra, which has also gone through tough restrictions and shops are closed in cities like Mumbai to curb the spread of the pandemic, the state government has allowed home delivery, said Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC). According to CIABC, there was heavy rush outside liquor vends in Delhi after the announcement of a weeklong lockdown.

"What we saw today was the panic reaction from the public, driven by their memory of lockdown extensions last year. For lakhs of people all over India alcohol is part of regular consumption basket that they do not wish to be deprived of," said CIABC Director-General Vinod Giri.

The association has hoped that the public and shopkeepers in Delhi adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour. Decision of Maharashtra to allow home delivery of liquor, for example, has helped contain panic reaction to lockdown there, Giri said, adding we urge Delhi Government to think of such steps. The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) represents domestic liquor makers.

(With inputs from PTI)