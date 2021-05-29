New Delhi: Looking at the coronavirus situation in the state, the Delhi government on Saturday extended the lockdown restrictions till June 7. Issuing the unlock guidelines, the DDMA allowed the movement of individuals for essential activities in the national capital till 5 AM on June 7 (Monday). In the unlock guidelines, the DDMA said that there should be a staggering of working hours, and made e-pass a must for all employees. Moreover, the construction activities have been permitted only within work sites. Also Read - Delhi: DDMA Extends Lockdown Till June 7; Factories, Construction Activities Allowed. Details Inside

The guidelines for the extension of restrictions have come even though the active Covid-19 cases and positivity rate in the city are declining as the situation is still precarious. Also Read - Karnataka Announces Bal Seva Scheme: Free Laptop For Students Who Pass Class 10, Monthly Stipend to Guardians

As per the guidelines, the essential activities and services will continue to be exempted. E-passes possessed by people for movement connected to essential goods and services will continue to be valid. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Unlock to Start From June 1; National Parks, Tiger Reserves to Open For Visitors

Moreover, some of the previously prohibited activities will be permitted outside containment zones in the city from May 31 onwards.

Check full list relaxations till June 7

Operations of manufacturing/production units within closed premises

Construction activities within work sites.

Terms and conditions to reopen manufacturing units

Only asymptomatic workers and employees

Staggering of work/business hours at the workplace

Covid-appropriate behaviour to be followed

Provision of thermal screening, hand wash and sanitizer

Frequent sanitization of entire workplace

E-pass for workers and employees:

In this time of unlocking, workers and employees will be allowed to move only if they possess an e-pass. The e-pass can be obtained by the employers by submitting online applications with details of the workers on the website www.delhi.gov.in.