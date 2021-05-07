New Delhi: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus and its effect on people’s lives, traders’ associations across the national capital continued their demand for extension of Delhi lockdown till May 17. Expressing concern over the COVID consequences, the traders’ associations wrote to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday suggesting an extension till May 17. Also Read - Centre Has To Supply 700 Metric Tonnes Of Oxygen To Delhi Everyday Till Further Orders, Says Supreme Court

During a meeting called by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), a few traders associations also decided to go for a voluntary lockdown for the next week in their respective areas in the national capital. However, some of the traders want the Delhi government to make a formal announcement for strict implementation of the lockdown. Also Read - Hollywood Star Hugh Jackman Asks Fans To 'Support India', Amplifies Priyanka Chopra's Covid-19 Fundraiser

Earlier, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has urged the Delhi government to extend the lockdown till 15 May. Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi, CM Kejriwal on May 1 had announced extension of the ongoing lockdown in the national capital by another week till May 10. However, these traders want the Delhi lockdown to be extended further till May 17. Also Read - Total Lockdown in Goa? Government to Announce Decision Soon

As reported by Times of India, CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal in the letter to the Delhi government said the people were suffering due to lack of medical facilities. “The gravity of the situation can be easily gauged from the fact that since the past 15 days, Delhi High Court has been daily hearing the issue of oxygen shortage. The traders at the meeting had a unanimous opinion that the Covid situation in Delhi has gone out of control, so they should continue to keep their markets closed,” Khandelwal said.

Moreover, Federation of Sadar Bazar Traders Association president Rakesh Yadav said a decision should be taken by the Centre and Delhi government soon on the matter.

The demand from the traders come at a time when the national capital on Thursday recorded 335 COVID deaths and 19,133 new cases. This is the third time in the last four days that the number of new cases remained below 20,000.

Delhi had reported 20,960 cases on Wednesday, 19,953 on Tuesday, 18,043 on Monday, 20,394 cases on Sunday, 25,219 on Saturday, 27,047 on Friday, 24,235 on last Thursday and 25,986 on Wednesday last week.