New Delhi: Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday saidthat the number of coronavieus disease (Covid-19) cases has stabilised in the national capital and that there is a possibility of the infections declining soon. He also hinted that if the coronavirus infections come down in the next two to three days, the restrictions in Delhi will be lifted. Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said there would be no lockdown in Delhi, adding that he has requested the Centre to impose Delhi-like restrictions in the National Capital Region (NCR) as well.Also Read - Work From Home Ordered For Private Offices in Delhi: Full List of Those Exempted Under New Guidelines

He compared the scenario with Mumbai and said that the cases have started declining there and the same situation is likely to happen in the national capital. While sharing that the city is likely to see around 25,000 cases on Wednesday, he underlined that the positivity rate cannot determine whether the cases have peaked or not. Also Read - Delhi Orders Closure of Restaurants and Bars, Allows One Weekly Market To Operate Per Zone | Full Guidelines Here

“Hospitalisation rate has stabilised and cases have plateaued. There are still several beds vacant,” he said. “People with comorbidities are facing more problems, not many people are coming to the hospital for treatment of coronavirus,” Satyendar Jain added. Also Read - Dine-in Services Likely to be Banned at Delhi Restaurants, Private Offices May Switch to 100% WFH Amid Spiralling Cases: Reports

The national capital had reported 23 fatalities on Tuesday. It has already recorded 93 fatalities in the first 11 days of the month. It had logged 54 fatalities in the last five months — nine in December, seven in November, four in October, five in September and 29 in August. In July, the virus had claimed 76 lives in the national capital.