New Delhi: In a bid to break the chain of transmission, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Tuesday asked private offices to switch to 100 per cent work from home, except those exempt under new COVID-19 safety guidelines. Issuing a fresh circular, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) directed restaurants and bars to remain shut in the wake of rising COVID cases. However, they have been allowed to continue home delivery and take away services.

Full list of those exempted from Work From Home:-

Offices of companies providing essential services. Private banks. Insurance firms. Offices of pharma companies requiring management of production and distribution. Entities or Intermediaries regulated by the Reserve Bank of India. Non-banking financial companies, or NBFC. Microfinance Institutions. Lawyers Courier service.

COVID-19 Situation in Delhi

Delhi on Monday saw 19,166 fresh Covid cases detected in last 24 hours, taking its positivity rate to 25 per cent – the highest since May 5 when it was 26.36 per cent, as well as 17 new deaths.

With the new cases and deaths, the capital's tally has climbed to 15,68,896, and the death toll to 25,177. The number of active Covid cases have jumped at 65,806, highest since May 15, when there were 66,295 active Covid cases, as per the Health Department.

With a 94.20 per cent Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi has gone up to 4.19 per cent while the death rate stands at 1.60 per cent.

With 14,076 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 14,77,913. A total of 44,028 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present. The number of Covid containment zones has risen to 14,200.