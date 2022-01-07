New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has allowed shops in markets or complexes and malls dealing with non-essential goods to open on an odd-even basis between 10 am to 8 pm. “Shops in markets/complexes and malls dealing with non-essential goods, shall be allowed to open on an odd-even basis between 10 am to 8 pm. Only one authorized weekly market (up to 50% limit of allowed vendors at normal time) per day zone shall be allowed”, said the Delhi government.Also Read - Noida Reports First Case of Omicron in Fully Vaccinated 35-year-old Man, Had No Travel History

All district magistrates, municipal corporations have been directed to carry out the exercise of the numbering of all shops under their jurisdiction within 24 hours, and ensure that shops or establishments are open strictly as per the odd-even system. Also Read - Delhi Weekend Curfew: Full List of People Exempted From Restrictions

“In markets and market complexes, shops are allowed between 10 AM and 8 PM on odd-even basis viz. shops would open on alternate days depending on their shop number. In malls, shops are also allowed to open on an odd-even basis viz shops would open on alternate days, depending on their shop number between 10 am to 8 pm. Only one authorised weekly market (up to the limit of 50 per cent of the allowed vendors at normal time) per day per zone in all three municipal corporations/ NDMC/Delhi Cantonment Board shall be allowed,” the guidelines said.

Meanwhile, Delhi is expected to log 17,000 cases to its coronavirus infection tally with a positivity rate of around 17 per cent on Friday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said. He asserted that the capital city is the first to witness a surge in infections because most of the international flights come to the capital.

“That is the reason we have implemented stricter measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 as compared to other states. Some people may say that this is not needed but it is better than repenting later,” Jain told reporters.