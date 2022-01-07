“In markets and market complexes, shops are allowed between 10 AM and 8 PM on odd-even basis viz. shops would open on alternate days depending on their shop number. In malls, shops are also allowed to open on an odd-even basis viz shops would open on alternate days, depending on their shop number between 10 am to 8 pm. Only one authorised weekly market (up to the limit of 50 per cent of the allowed vendors at normal time) per day per zone in all three municipal corporations/ NDMC/Delhi Cantonment Board shall be allowed,” the guidelines said.

Meanwhile, Delhi is expected to log 17,000 cases to its coronavirus infection tally with a positivity rate of around 17 per cent on Friday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said. He asserted that the capital city is the first to witness a surge in infections because most of the international flights come to the capital.

“That is the reason we have implemented stricter measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 as compared to other states. Some people may say that this is not needed but it is better than repenting later,” Jain told reporters.