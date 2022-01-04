New Delhi: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday decided to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital. The weekend curfew will be in force from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 AM. Reports have claimed that all employees of government offices will shift to “Work From Home” mode — barring those associated with the Essential Services category.Also Read - Bengal Civic Polls to be Held as Per Schedule on Jan 22; But No Large Rallies, Only 5 Persons Allowed for Door-to-door Campaigns

“DDMA has decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb COVID surge. All govt officials except for those engaged in essential services will work from home. 50% workforce of private offices will work from home”, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said while addressing a press conference after the meeting. Also Read - End of Pandemic? New Omicron Data Brings Ray of Hope Despite Unprecedented Surge

Meanwhile, in a bid to avoid crowding outside metro stations and at bus stands, metro trains and DTC buses will again run at full seating capacity, however, it would be mandatory for commuters to wear masks. Also Read - 'OmiSure' Becomes First RT-PCR Kit Approved By ICMR To Detect Omicron Variant Of COVID

“Cases of Omicron variant have been rapidly rising. Delhi has reported around 11,000 positive cases in the past 8-10 days, of which around 350 patients are in hospital, only 124 patients need oxygen and 7 are on a ventilator”, Sisodia informed.

Full list of fresh restrictions in Delhi

Night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM

Weekend curfew from Friday 10 PM to Monday 5 AM.

Private offices will remain open with 50 per cent capacity.

Government offices, barring essential services, to work from home.

Face masks mandatory for travelling in metro and DTC buses.

Cinemas, gyms are shut.

Shops have been allowed on an odd-even basis.

The fresh restrictions come a day after the city reported 4,099 fresh COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate spiralled to 6.46 per cent, with Health Minister Satyendar Jain saying the Omicron variant of coronavirus is behind the surge in infections in the city and more restrictions will be implemented if the bed occupancy rate goes up.

Meanwhile, top health ministry sources have claimed that the national capital may witness 20-25,000 daily COVID cases by January 15. Speaking to NDTV, top sources in the Union Health Ministry asserted Delhi is expected to record 8-9,000 daily cases by January 8 if cases continue to rise at this rate.